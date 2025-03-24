Review: Chef Ming Tsai's New Meal Line Is Anything But Mild

Ramen is a beloved source of sustenance for me. It's my go-to order at restaurants that specialize in the soup, and the Korean comfort food ramyeon holds a near-permanent spot in my pantry. It just doesn't get much better than warming up a noodle lunch for that midday meal break.

So, when I heard that Ming Tsai of "Iron Chef" fame was introducing a new frozen food line, Mings, I was eager to sample the meals to find some new favorites to keep on hand. I got an early taste of these meals, and even had a chance to ask chef Tsai a few questions to learn more about Mings.

Chef Tsai isn't new to grocery store aisles. His line of handheld snacks called MingsBings is one of the viral foods that catapulted to grocery store shelves. For the new Mings line, chef Tsai took inspiration from his own experiences, bringing flavors from his restaurants to your home. To decide if you should try these meals when you see them in the freezer aisle, I sampled each one, and assessed every variety on how enjoyable the taste and texture were while considering the nutritional value of these meals.

Recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.