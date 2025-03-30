What Part Of The Turkey Is Turkey Bacon Made From?

For those that aren't in the know, bacon is typically made from pork belly. (At least for American bacon, British bacon is a different story.) When you think of it, it's not really a surprise. It's tough to imagine that those luscious lines of fat layered with streaks of chewy, salty meat could come from anywhere else on a pig.

But what about turkey bacon? Though turkeys may be larger than other poultry animals, like chickens and ducks, a turkey belly could never be as large as a pig's, nor make a suitable replacement for the traditional pork belly. Instead of a whole slab of cured and smoked meat, turkey bacon is actually made of ground turkey meat that is mixed with the same spices and preservatives that they use in regular pork bacon, and then pressed into a loaf shape. This loaf is then sliced into strips to get the classic bacon shape before it makes its way to consumers, providing that same salty sizzle.