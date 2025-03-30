What Part Of The Turkey Is Turkey Bacon Made From?
For those that aren't in the know, bacon is typically made from pork belly. (At least for American bacon, British bacon is a different story.) When you think of it, it's not really a surprise. It's tough to imagine that those luscious lines of fat layered with streaks of chewy, salty meat could come from anywhere else on a pig.
But what about turkey bacon? Though turkeys may be larger than other poultry animals, like chickens and ducks, a turkey belly could never be as large as a pig's, nor make a suitable replacement for the traditional pork belly. Instead of a whole slab of cured and smoked meat, turkey bacon is actually made of ground turkey meat that is mixed with the same spices and preservatives that they use in regular pork bacon, and then pressed into a loaf shape. This loaf is then sliced into strips to get the classic bacon shape before it makes its way to consumers, providing that same salty sizzle.
How bacon is made from birds
While the process of pressing ground turkey meat, fat, spices, salt, nitrates, and other preservatives into a slab may not sound particularly appealing, it is quite similar to how lunch meat is made. So, if you enjoy a turkey sandwich, you should have no trouble with turkey bacon. Producers will often layer the meat in a pattern of alternating white and dark meats in order to replicate bacon's signature look, and it is also sometimes smoked to further mimic the flavor of traditional bacon.
While turkey bacon is lower in calories and fat, it does share many of the same additives as pork bacon. Because of these ingredients — preservatives, high levels of sodium, and carcinogenic nitrates — turkey bacon is still not considered a health food. Although turkey bacon may be a slightly better option than the traditional stuff, it is not recommended that you partake of it every day. But hey, even plant-based "meats" aren't all that good for you, so you might as well enjoy it.