Are Costco's Kirkland Brand Frying Pans Oven Safe?
Non-stick pans have been popular with home chefs for years due to their versatility and mess-free clean-up, and Costco's Kirkland Signature 12-piece Non-Stick Cookware Set is no different. Reviewers rate the set 4.6 stars out of 5 on Costco's website, claiming the pans are lightweight, durable, and the non-stick coating holds up well without leaving a crusty, cantankerous residue that you'll have to scrape off later. Each pan is coated with a special non-stick adhesive called Eclipse High-Build, a three-layer covering designed to withstand scratches and micro-tears for long-term use.
Kirkland non-stick frying pans are safe for the stovetop — absolutely no notes, whatsoever. However, using a non-stick skillet in the oven can be tricky. According to the product's specification, these pans should not be placed in an oven that's hotter than 400 degrees Fahrenheit, but in my experience the sweet spot for warming food in the oven using a non-stick pan is between 350 and 375 degrees. Before you toss the pan in there, though, it's important to know the safety risks you're exposing yourself to.
What happens to an overheated non-stick pan?
When a non-stick frying pan is overheated, the polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) chemical coating begins to release harmful gas through a process called off-gassing. If these fumes are inhaled, they can cause an illness called polymer fume fever, more commonly known as "Teflon flu" (Teflon is the most prominent non-stick PTFE brand). Symptoms of this condition mimic the flu, including headache, nausea, fever, and a cough.
According to America's Poison Centers 2023 Annual Report, there were nine reported cases of adults being exposed to toxic fumes from overheating nonstick pans who experienced polymer fume fever that year. Two of the cases were serious enough that individuals were treated by a healthcare professional in a hospital or clinic setting. Thankfully, there were zero cases reported of children being exposed to the same. To minimize risk to your health and home, only use non-stick pans in an oven heated at 400 degrees or less. Better yet, only use them on the stovetop, and save the oven for stainless steel pans, stone cookware, or ceramic skillets.