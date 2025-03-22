Are Costco's Kirkland Brand Frying Pans Oven Safe?

Non-stick pans have been popular with home chefs for years due to their versatility and mess-free clean-up, and Costco's Kirkland Signature 12-piece Non-Stick Cookware Set is no different. Reviewers rate the set 4.6 stars out of 5 on Costco's website, claiming the pans are lightweight, durable, and the non-stick coating holds up well without leaving a crusty, cantankerous residue that you'll have to scrape off later. Each pan is coated with a special non-stick adhesive called Eclipse High-Build, a three-layer covering designed to withstand scratches and micro-tears for long-term use.

Kirkland non-stick frying pans are safe for the stovetop — absolutely no notes, whatsoever. However, using a non-stick skillet in the oven can be tricky. According to the product's specification, these pans should not be placed in an oven that's hotter than 400 degrees Fahrenheit, but in my experience the sweet spot for warming food in the oven using a non-stick pan is between 350 and 375 degrees. Before you toss the pan in there, though, it's important to know the safety risks you're exposing yourself to.