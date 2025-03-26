What Does An Absinthe Rinse Actually Do For Your Cocktail?
Absinthe is perhaps one of the most misunderstood spirits in the world. Its claim to world fame is based on the bizarre absinthe myth that has people convinced one sip will make you hallucinate. As false as the myth is, the green spirit is certainly strong, sometimes even getting up to 179 proof! This is why you don't ever take a straight shot of absinthe. Instead is often used to rinse or wash a cocktail glass. But what exactly is an absinthe wash, and does it actually make drinks better? To find out, we spoke to Jayden Mohun, beverage director at Peck Slip Social bar in New York City.
"The process of washing a glass with absinthe involves swirling or coating the interior of the glass with a small amount of the spirit, which is then discarded or used sparingly," Mohun explained to The Takeout. Though this could be seen as a waste, the technique "adds complexity and depth to the drink in a way that's both nuanced and sophisticated," according to Mohun.
This is because absinthe has a delicious combination of herbs and spices like wormwood, fennel, and anise. But these herbs can be bitter and, when combined with the spirit's high alcohol content, can produce a shockingly strong taste. However, washing lends a subtle complexity that still allows the other flavors of a cocktail to come through. "By using absinthe in this delicate manner, you introduce its iconic flavor in a controlled fashion, ensuring that it complements, rather than competes with, the other elements of the cocktail," Mohun said.
Using absinthe washes at home
If you're a cocktail enthusiast who likes making drinks at home, you may hesitate to buy a bottle of absinthe just for washes. After all, you're going to throw most of the drink away. Jayden Mohun, however, told The Takeout that the spirit deserves a spot on your home bar, especially if you're a fan of classic cocktails. Absinthe washing is essential for making a proper Sazerac, for instance, as well as other cocktails like a corpse reviver #2 . "[It] is about achieving a harmonious integration of flavors and aromas, where the anise element is introduced as a whisper, not a shout, adding depth without overpowering the drink's intended character," Mohun explained.
This principle also stands for cocktails that call for a more direct use of absinthe. For a cocktail a la Louisiane, for example, you'll want only dashes of absinthe to complement the rye whiskey, Benedictine, sweet vermouth, and bitters. To make a casino cocktail, you'll just drip absinthe over a sugar cube in a Champagne glass, and then top it off with sparkling wine and Cognac. Although the absinthe is important in these recipes, it works because it's used sparingly. Mohun put it this way: "A potent spirit like absinthe can serve as a flavor enhancer and an aromatic accent, enriching the sensory experience in a way that feels effortless and refined." That sounds like something any home bartender would want to achieve.