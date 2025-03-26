What Does An Absinthe Rinse Actually Do For Your Cocktail?

Absinthe is perhaps one of the most misunderstood spirits in the world. Its claim to world fame is based on the bizarre absinthe myth that has people convinced one sip will make you hallucinate. As false as the myth is, the green spirit is certainly strong, sometimes even getting up to 179 proof! This is why you don't ever take a straight shot of absinthe. Instead is often used to rinse or wash a cocktail glass. But what exactly is an absinthe wash, and does it actually make drinks better? To find out, we spoke to Jayden Mohun, beverage director at Peck Slip Social bar in New York City.

"The process of washing a glass with absinthe involves swirling or coating the interior of the glass with a small amount of the spirit, which is then discarded or used sparingly," Mohun explained to The Takeout. Though this could be seen as a waste, the technique "adds complexity and depth to the drink in a way that's both nuanced and sophisticated," according to Mohun.

This is because absinthe has a delicious combination of herbs and spices like wormwood, fennel, and anise. But these herbs can be bitter and, when combined with the spirit's high alcohol content, can produce a shockingly strong taste. However, washing lends a subtle complexity that still allows the other flavors of a cocktail to come through. "By using absinthe in this delicate manner, you introduce its iconic flavor in a controlled fashion, ensuring that it complements, rather than competes with, the other elements of the cocktail," Mohun said.