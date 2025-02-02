Don't Do A Shot Of Absinthe Without This One Modification

When I was in my twenties, all my friends were artists; Some were painters, some were sculptors, and others were writers and musicians. We would spend early evenings at galleries or book signings, enjoying the art as much as the cheese and wine, and late nights creating art that would inevitably end up in the garbage the next morning. It was one of these nights that my best friend introduced me to absinthe.

Absinthe has a reputation as an almost mystical spirit — one that's shrouded in myths of hallucinations and la fée verte (The green fairy) floating above your head after a sip. So naturally, I thought of downing a shot of absinthe as the ultimate rite of passage into this enigmatic world. Except, take my advice: Don't shoot it. Instead, my friend brought out a wonderfully intricate copper-colored absinthe fountain with small cups and a dedicated space for melting sugar cubes; A unique gift for a stunning home bar, celebrating a centuries-old ritual that turns drinking into an art.

What you really need is one simple modification: water. It dilutes absinthe, unlocking its flavors and taming its fiery nature. And while you're at it, why not elevate the experience with a few tools from your bar cart? A proper absinthe spoon and a sugar cube make the process feel fancy, but a slotted spoon and a glass work just as well. Trust me, skip the shot and embrace the ritual. Step into a world where you sip, not suffer.