Can You Freeze Cake Pops For Later?

When it comes to freezing cake pops that are undecorated, you should store them in a resealable bag or airtight container. For decorated cake pops, a container is better to help keep them intact, since resealable bags provide less protection. (Of course, if you're short on freezer space and presentation isn't that important to you, resealable Ziploc bags will do the job just fine.) If you have some extra time, you can individually wrap each cake pop in wax paper, twisting it around the stick so that they don't go soggy and giving them an extra layer of protection.

Whichever storage method you choose, make sure it's airtight so that you don't end up with freezer-burnt cake pops, which might be safe to eat but definitely won't look or taste as fresh. If stored correctly, frozen cake pops can last up to six months. You can easily thaw these by putting them in the fridge or leaving them to sit at room temperature for a few hours. Leave them in the airtight container or bag until completely thawed so that no extra moisture gets into the cake pops. And, hey, freezing cake pops means you'll always have some on hand, so we're definitely not complaining.