Does Popeyes Have Coleslaw On Its Menu?

Back in the summer of 2019, Popeyes introduced its first chicken sandwich, thus firing the initial shot against its archnemesis Chick-fil-A. This was the start of the now fabled Chicken Sandwich Wars. Other chicken chains soon joined the fight (here's how we ranked the fast food chicken sandwiches), but Chick-fil-A has continued to outsell Popeyes and all of its other competitors. Popeyes, however, still has one more secret weapon in its arsenal: While Chick-fil-A has discontinued selling coleslaw at its restaurants, this classic side remains on the menu at Popeyes.

At Popeyes, like many other fast food chains, certain items will vanish from time to time, which makes sense if you think about it. (How else could the company introduce new dishes without having a menu the size of The Cheesecake Factory's? ) Among the sides that are no longer offered are onion rings, although the once-discontinued Cajun rice is back on the menu again. Coleslaw, however, doesn't appear to be among the items that were ever truly in danger of going away. From time to time, ingredient shortages or supplier issues have affected the dish's availability, but barring a continent-wide cabbage crisis, it seems that for the foreseeable future, we will be able to enjoy coleslaw along with our Popeyes chicken.