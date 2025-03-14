The 31 States Facing International Delight's Major Coffee Creamer Recall
For those who enjoy creamer in their coffee, it may be time to try something different thanks to the rise in food recalls. On February 21, 2025, two different flavors of International Delight coffee creamer were voluntarily recalled by the distribution company, Danone Wave, after reports of the creamer being spoiled, leading to illnesses. The compromised flavors are Cinnabon Classic Cinnamon Roll and Hazelnut.
The recall was placed on over 12,000 cases of International Delight coffee creamer in 31 states. According to an FDA report, the states that received shipments of the recalled creamer include: AL, AR, CO, CT, FL, GA, IL, IN, KY, LA, MD, ME, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, NE, NH, NJ, NM, NY, OH, OK, PA, SC, TN, TX, VA, WI, and WY. On March 12, 2025, the FDA initiated a Class II recall, advising: "Use of, or exposure to, a violative product may cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences. ... The probability of serious adverse health consequences is remote."
How to tell if your creamer is recalled
If you live in one of the states that received a shipment of the recalled International Delight creamer, and purchased one or both of the affected flavors, you can check several key indicators on the packaging to determine whether your bottle is included in the recall. For recalled International Delight Cinnabon Cinnamon Roll Coffee Creamer, look for: a 32-ounce bottle, UPC 0-41271-01993-3, and a best-by date of July 3, 2025. For recalled International Delight Hazelnut Coffee Creamer, look for: a 32-ounce bottle, UPC 0-41271-02565-2, and a best-by date of July 2, 2025.
If you recently purchased one of the recalled products, throw it away, or return it to the retailer for a refund. If you're wondering what to do if you drank a recalled product, watch for any symptoms of illness and contact a healthcare provider if needed. Still, even if you didn't get sick from drinking the recalled creamer, it's probably best not to pour another cup.