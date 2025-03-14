The 31 States Facing International Delight's Major Coffee Creamer Recall

For those who enjoy creamer in their coffee, it may be time to try something different thanks to the rise in food recalls. On February 21, 2025, two different flavors of International Delight coffee creamer were voluntarily recalled by the distribution company, Danone Wave, after reports of the creamer being spoiled, leading to illnesses. The compromised flavors are Cinnabon Classic Cinnamon Roll and Hazelnut.

The recall was placed on over 12,000 cases of International Delight coffee creamer in 31 states. According to an FDA report, the states that received shipments of the recalled creamer include: AL, AR, CO, CT, FL, GA, IL, IN, KY, LA, MD, ME, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, NE, NH, NJ, NM, NY, OH, OK, PA, SC, TN, TX, VA, WI, and WY. On March 12, 2025, the FDA initiated a Class II recall, advising: "Use of, or exposure to, a violative product may cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences. ... The probability of serious adverse health consequences is remote."