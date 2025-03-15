Can Ranch Dressing Be Frozen For Later?

Every now and then, you might find yourself with the wonderful problem of having too much ranch leftover from your takeout order. Should you let that uniquely tangy dressing go to waste, or could freezing it for later help make your next meal even better?

As it turns out, like trying to pasteurize eggs at home, just because you can do something doesn't necessarily mean you should. You absolutely can freeze ranch dressing, whether it's your favorite homemade ranch recipe or the best bottled dressing you find at the grocery store, but it may not be the best-tasting option. A traditional ranch dressing usually contains ingredients like eggs, buttermilk, herbs, and mayonnaise.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture notes that just about any food can be frozen safely, but not all foods will freeze well. The department specifically notes that sauces such as mayonnaise and those containing cream will likely decrease in quality after being thawed. On the other hand, it also advises that opened mayonnaise and other salad dressings can last up to two months in a refrigerator. With that in mind, there are some ways to freeze and enjoy ranch for later, but we can't promise it will be as tasty as when you first dipped your chicken wings in it.