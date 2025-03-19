The Best Type Of Sauce To Pair With Linguine

Linguine isn't taking home any prizes for being the most unique pasta shape, but that doesn't mean you can't be using it wrong. To make the most of your linguini, what's the best sauce to use? To find out, The Takeout spoke to Joe Isidori, Michelin-starred chef and restaurateur who draws on his Italian-American heritage at Arthur and Sons, an old-school eatery with locations throughout New York City.

"Linguine is best with seafood-based sauces," Isidori told The Takeout. "White clam sauce or shrimp fra diavolo are perfect because the slightly flat, ribbon-like shape of linguine holds onto the delicate, briny flavors without overwhelming them." He went on to explain that the light, briny sauce pairs perfectly with lanky linguine. "Lighter olive oil-based sauces, garlic, white wine, and seafood are a match made in heaven with linguine."

As versatile as linguine looks, it isn't a one-size-fits-all. "Thick, heavy meat sauces — like a hearty Bolognese — don't work as well because they need a pasta shape with more structure, like pappardelle or rigatoni, to really hold up to the weight," Isidori said. You can add that to your list of Italian pasta cooking hacks.