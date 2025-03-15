Why Would You Ever Put Ice In Soup?

One of my favorite kitchen purchases in recent years — or ever, come to think of it — was a refrigerator with an ice maker. Even though it was kind of a splurge (despite the significant scratch-and-dent markdown), it's such a luxury to have an endless supply of ice on hand. Water tastes so much better when it's chilled, and adding ice to a lukewarm cup of coffee or tea instantly transforms a blah beverage into a much more enjoyable drink. Still, one thing that never occurred to me until quite recently is putting ice cubes in soup. Some people swear by it, however, and their reasons seem pretty legit.

Adding a few ice cubes to your soup, whether it be canned, store-bought, restaurant leftovers, or homemade, can serve several functions ranging from temperature regulation to controlled dilution to removing an unwanted cooking byproduct. The best part is that we're just talking about plain old ice cubes. While you could certainly plan ahead and make michelada ice cubes to wake up a bowl of bland vegetable or tomato soup, each one of the helpful hints here requires nothing more than ice made with tap water.