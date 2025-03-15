How Long Your Cooked Ground Beef Will Last In The Fridge

Crumbled ground beef is one of those ingredients that's useful for all sorts of things. You can turn it into a helping of sloppy joes for dinner, toss it into queso dip, or just heap it on a bun and call it a loose meat sandwich. So, if you managed to catch a bulk package of it on sale and decided to cook it all at once, you're going to want to know how long the cooked crumbles last in the refrigerator.

Cue the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), which provides the official government stance on the matter. The USDA recommends "using cooked beef within three to four days, kept refrigerated (40 degrees Fahrenheit or less)." As safe of a haven as the refrigerator seems for food, it's not going to halt the growth of unwanted bacteria in your food, because the USDA continues on to say that "refrigeration slows but does not stop bacterial growth." So you better get to using it.