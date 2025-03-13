Why Aren't We All Gobbling Up Turkey Eggs?
Most likely, you've never eaten a turkey egg in your life — but if you did, you would know that it tastes more or less identical to a chicken's egg, if somewhat creamier. It's also slightly larger than a chicken egg, and more to the point, delivers twice the calories and nutrients; this would theoretically make it a welcome addition to the breakfast table, especially for those who need protein. So why aren't the supermarket aisles lined with turkey eggs in containers, perhaps with a slightly macabre turkey mascot winking at you from the logo? Is there a law against it or something? Nope: turkey eggs just aren't as economical to produce as chicken eggs.
Chickens are practically egg-laying machines: most good egg-producing hens lay around 250 a year, but the number can go up to 300. Turkeys, on the other hand, lay around 100 eggs a year — which, if you've brushed up on your arithmetic, you may recognize as a lower number than 250. On top of that, chickens start laying eggs earlier than turkeys, and, being much smaller than turkeys, require less food. If you do find some place that sells turkey eggs, don't be surprised if you have to pay a pretty penny: up to $36 for a dozen. (Those soaring chicken egg prices don't seem so bad now, huh?)
Other bird eggs might be more affordable
If you're bored of chickens and looking for an alternative egg experience, there are a few different species of bird with eggs that are easier to come by than those of a turkey; quail eggs, for instance. Although quail eggs, with their mottled, speckled shells and their diminutive size, may not be a perfect match for chicken eggs, they are quite tasty in their own right, used by celebrity chefs like Gordon Ramsay (as explained during an exclusive interview with Tasting Table) and Jamie Oliver as a garnish or as an appetizer. If you'd prefer something heartier and more substantial, you could go for duck eggs, which are larger than chicken eggs (although not quite as large as turkey eggs) and provide a rich, creamy flavor. There are also goose eggs, but they can be even harder to come by than turkey eggs, as some geese lay just 40 eggs a year.
No matter which type of eggs you use, it's always important to be mindful. As an Irish recall targeting duck eggs demonstrated, even duck, quail, and goose eggs are vulnerable to salmonella. So if you do get your hands on some, make sure to cook them thoroughly.