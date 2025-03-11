Panera Is Dyeing An Iconic Item Green For St. Patrick's Day

St. Patrick's Day is almost here, which means you're about to see lots of brands sporting green and featuring all kinds of treats, including McDonald's iconic Shamrock Shake. Panera Bread is getting into the spirit by dressing up one of its most-loved menu items with a totally new touch of emerald: bread bowls.

For two days only — March 16 to 17, 2025 — fans in select markets will be able to purchase Panera's new Pot of Gold bread bowl, featuring the chain's fan-favorite mac and cheese piled high in a green-colored sourdough bread bowl. While the festive dish won't be going nationwide, it will be available in the Chicago, St. Louis, Boston, and New York City areas. If you're feeling a bit lucky (and live in one of those cities) you just might be able to snag your own. The bread is not advertised as being flavored, so my guess is it's all about seasonal aesthetics on top of that signature sourdough flavor. But the comfort food party doesn't stop there.