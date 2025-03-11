Panera Is Dyeing An Iconic Item Green For St. Patrick's Day
St. Patrick's Day is almost here, which means you're about to see lots of brands sporting green and featuring all kinds of treats, including McDonald's iconic Shamrock Shake. Panera Bread is getting into the spirit by dressing up one of its most-loved menu items with a totally new touch of emerald: bread bowls.
For two days only — March 16 to 17, 2025 — fans in select markets will be able to purchase Panera's new Pot of Gold bread bowl, featuring the chain's fan-favorite mac and cheese piled high in a green-colored sourdough bread bowl. While the festive dish won't be going nationwide, it will be available in the Chicago, St. Louis, Boston, and New York City areas. If you're feeling a bit lucky (and live in one of those cities) you just might be able to snag your own. The bread is not advertised as being flavored, so my guess is it's all about seasonal aesthetics on top of that signature sourdough flavor. But the comfort food party doesn't stop there.
How to win Panera mac and cheese for a year
Panera is also conducting a massive giveaway in the form of its Panera Pot of Gold Sweepstakes. Simply text the word "LUCKY" to 31261 anytime from March 16 to 21, and you'll be entered to win free Panera mac and cheese for a full year. For a guaranteed discount on your favorite dish, you can also use a coupon for $2 off any size order of mac and cheese through the MyPanera membership program — only on March 16 and 17.
St. Patrick's Day is a big deal in Chicago, where I live. There's a huge parade, we dye the Chicago River green, everyone drinks green beer, and there are all kinds of corned beef and cabbage specials. (It can be mayhem, I have seen it in person.) Green bread bowls might not be a time-honored tradition, but if anything, they certainly keep the luck of the Irish alive. Plus, they're sure to be a hit if you're someone who's all about crave-worthy carb-on-carb sandwiches; Just in case you need something to soak up all those suds.