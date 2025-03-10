High Vs Low Elevation Wine: Is There Really A Difference?
Yes, it's true — elevation plays a significant role in a wine's final composition. That's according to Erin Henderson, a certified sommelier and founder of Toronto sommelier services and wine events company, The Wine Sisters. In an interview with The Takeout, Henderson said, "Speaking only for elevation, if we were to take [the] same grapevine, one grown at low elevation and the other at high, the higher elevation grapes would be a bit more concentrated for color, flavor, and structure."
Growing grapes far above sea level has its benefits. "High altitudes allow for slower ripening of grapes thanks to the lower temperatures but great sun exposure," Henderson said. In high-elevation regions, like Argentina's Uco Valley, grapes contain increased levels of tannins and antioxidants. Tannins are astringent compounds that make a wine taste dry. Aside from this dryness, these slow-ripening grapes often have a great deal of acidity which is present in the resulting wine. (You should try serving these high-acid wines with acidic foods.)
While high elevations often result in wines that are quite intense, low elevation wines tend to be somewhat lighter (although this is not always the case). What's more, low elevation wines often have a silkier texture.
There are many high-elevation wine regions
In our interview, Erin Henderson — who founded The Wine Sisters in 2011, mentioned that the definition of high elevation differs between the United States and other wine-growing areas. She said, "Generally speaking, anything above 1,700 hundred feet above sea level is considered high elevation in Europe, and about 1,000 feet above sea level is considered high in the U.S. A lot of wine making regions reach these altitudes."
As Henderson indicated, high-elevation regions can be found all over the globe. In the U.S., for example, some vineyards in California's West Sonoma Coast boast elevations of up to 1,800 feet and are known to produce excellent pinot noir, chardonnay, and syrah grapes. In Europe, there are numerous high-elevation regions, including Valle d'Aosta in northern Italy, which is known to produce very unique grapes that carry a great minerality. Other, exceptional high elevation wine regions can be found in Australia, specifically in New South Wales.
While there are high elevation wine regions all over the world, few are as impressive as those found in South America. As Henderson noted, "Argentina might have the highest vineyards in the world at almost 11,000 feet above sea level." Many of the high-elevation regions in this country produce excellent, bold Malbec that pairs perfectly with asado. Yet, a higher elevation does not necessarily mean better grapes or wine. "Quality depends on so much," Henderson told us. "The grape itself, the soil, the general climate, even the weather patterns of any given vintage." For this reason, hunting out the highest elevation wines is not a foolproof way of finding the best bottle.