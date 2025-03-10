High Vs Low Elevation Wine: Is There Really A Difference?

Yes, it's true — elevation plays a significant role in a wine's final composition. That's according to Erin Henderson, a certified sommelier and founder of Toronto sommelier services and wine events company, The Wine Sisters. In an interview with The Takeout, Henderson said, "Speaking only for elevation, if we were to take [the] same grapevine, one grown at low elevation and the other at high, the higher elevation grapes would be a bit more concentrated for color, flavor, and structure."

Growing grapes far above sea level has its benefits. "High altitudes allow for slower ripening of grapes thanks to the lower temperatures but great sun exposure," Henderson said. In high-elevation regions, like Argentina's Uco Valley, grapes contain increased levels of tannins and antioxidants. Tannins are astringent compounds that make a wine taste dry. Aside from this dryness, these slow-ripening grapes often have a great deal of acidity which is present in the resulting wine. (You should try serving these high-acid wines with acidic foods.)

While high elevations often result in wines that are quite intense, low elevation wines tend to be somewhat lighter (although this is not always the case). What's more, low elevation wines often have a silkier texture.