Why You Should Serve High-Acid Wines With Acidic Foods

If you've ever been to a wine tasting, you've probably heard people talk about vague aromas of "musk" or "buttered popcorn" and tastes of "wet stone" and "forest floor." You may also have heard that red wine goes well with a succulent steak, or that white wine complements light seafood. Now, you may find yourself thinking these wine pairings are all phony, but despite how abstract some wine critics get, their analysis is often backed up with genuine expertise and insight.

Though traditional food wisdom suggests combining contrasting foods for harmonious flavor — such as heavy fried food and light sparkling wine — chef and TV personality, Jordan Andino, insists that high-acid wines should be served with acidic foods. "When playing with acidity in the kitchen, it's best to find a wine that can match a similar level of acidity to the dish at hand," he said at the Heritage Fire Fest in Miami, where he partnered with Franciscan Estate wines. Andino also explained that a bright, crisp Chardonnay is a good go-to for acidic sauces. Meanwhile, a Sauvignon Blanc works for dishes that feature citrus flavors.