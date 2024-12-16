Why You Should Serve High-Acid Wines With Acidic Foods
If you've ever been to a wine tasting, you've probably heard people talk about vague aromas of "musk" or "buttered popcorn" and tastes of "wet stone" and "forest floor." You may also have heard that red wine goes well with a succulent steak, or that white wine complements light seafood. Now, you may find yourself thinking these wine pairings are all phony, but despite how abstract some wine critics get, their analysis is often backed up with genuine expertise and insight.
Though traditional food wisdom suggests combining contrasting foods for harmonious flavor — such as heavy fried food and light sparkling wine — chef and TV personality, Jordan Andino, insists that high-acid wines should be served with acidic foods. "When playing with acidity in the kitchen, it's best to find a wine that can match a similar level of acidity to the dish at hand," he said at the Heritage Fire Fest in Miami, where he partnered with Franciscan Estate wines. Andino also explained that a bright, crisp Chardonnay is a good go-to for acidic sauces. Meanwhile, a Sauvignon Blanc works for dishes that feature citrus flavors.
What happens when high-acid wine meets high-acid food?
High-acid wines are best enjoyed with acidic foods because the food primes your tastebuds and prepares you for the acidity in the wine. If you were to taste an acidic wine on a clean palette, the sharpness may be off-putting and may overshadow the other more delicate flavors in the vintage. Consuming the two in tandem, both become more palatable, the acidity more enjoyable, and the remaining flavors more noticeable. If you wish to mellow the acidity in a wine even further, pair it with salty foods. Just as acid can balance overly salty flavors, salt has the converse effect on acidity in wine.
There are other flavor profiles, however, that will make a wine's acidity even more piquant. Foods rich in umami, spice, and sweetness amplify acidic elements, so avoid pairing these types of food with high-acid vintages to prevent the combination from developing a bitter taste.