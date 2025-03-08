Amp Up Your Next Batch Of Cookies With A Special Kind Of Butter

The secret to extremely flavorful cookies lies in the butter. To better understand how we can be putting butter to its best and highest use, we reached out to Sofia Schlieben, corporate pastry chef for JF Restaurants. "Butter is a great vehicle for adding flavor to cookies because fat loves flavor," Schlieben told The Takeout.

The fat in butter makes a great vessel for extracting flavors from herbs and spices, which is to say you can impart those flavors without tossing the herbs directly into the dough. "The butter acts as a base, infusing the cookies with those flavors while keeping the texture smooth and cohesive," said Schlieben. "Infusing butter adds complexity and a unique twist to the flavor profile." This results in fragrant, savory cookies.

Schlieben warned that some recipes depend on solid butter for durability. Those recipes may not be the best candidates for using infused butter. "If you melt the butter, you would need to chill and re-emulsify it," she explained. If you want to try it anyway, don't worry. "This can be done easily by padding the cooled butter together again, much like creaming, but without adding sugar."