Why Your Sweet Potato Fries Keep Turning Out Soggy

Sometimes it feels as if a dish we make is as second nature to us as putting butter on bread... only for that meal to end up being a soggy mess anyway. For many, this perfectly describes their experience with making sweet potato fries. The delicious appetizer, which is so similar to french fries (its not-so-French sibling dish), is best when it has a satisfying crispiness to it.

To obtain this ideal level of crispiness, we asked Grace Vallo, founder, chef, and recipe creator for Tastefully Grace, to give us some tips. The three pieces of advice were actually quite simple and revolved around the shape, heat, and quantity of the fries you're making.

Above all, the biggest mistake you're making pertains to how many fries you're making at once. "Overcrowding equals steaming, not crisping," Vallo explained. "If the fries overlap, they'll trap steam and soften instead of crisping (which as mentioned earlier, you don't want)." So, keeping each of your fries separated — whether you're making them in the oven or the air fryer — is the key to ensuring they don't turn out soggy. "Each fry needs direct heat from the baking sheet for a perfect, golden, crunchy texture," Vallo continued. "At least a ¼-inch gap between fries is ideal."