The Big Mistake People Make Grilling Steak, According To Anthony Bourdain

While Anthony Bourdain's admitted quality of being a control freak does offer some reasoning as to why he liked keeping the heat low when grilling a steak, his advice translates well for people whose style of cooking is a bit more relaxed. Some chefs generally prefer to cook steaks on high to give them a better sear, but that can often lead the exterior of the steak to cook quicker than its interior — meaning your steak's middle could be completely unheated by the time you believe it's ready to go. This does, of course, depend on your cut of meat, as very thin steaks can usually be cooked on high without worrying about its center being undercooked.

However, in the celebrity chef's experience, a thicker steak necessitates medium cooking, with Bourdain's ideal cut and size being, as he put it, "a big, fat, 34-ounce [ribeye]." Beyond cooking on medium heat, resting the meat both before and after cooking helps it achieve the ideal temperature in the pan. Bourdain explained, "I let it sit out for about 45 minutes, then at the last minute I rub it with salt and pepper, brush the grill lightly with oil, throw it on, and I grill it almost to the point that it's done. Then I pull it off the fire, and let that heat carry over while it rests for about five to 10 minutes."