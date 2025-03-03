The Mistake You're Probably Making With Canned Beans

Canned beans are a pantry staple for good reason: They're affordable, convenient, and packed with protein and fiber. There's so much to love about these legumes, provided you know how to use them correctly. Chef John Politte, host of the YouTube series "It's Only Food," has plenty of advice for when to rinse, dealing with the sodium content, and, most importantly, how to properly season your beans (as well as other common canned bean mistakes).

Sometimes canned beans are too salty, sometimes they're too bland. If there's too much sodium for your taste, Politte offers three remedies: rinse, balance, and/or add water. You can rinse the beans under cold water, or dilute the salt by cooking the beans with extra water. He also suggests balancing the flavors by "mix[ing] in unsalted broth, potatoes, or extra vegetables." If your beans are too bland, there's no need to fret, as there are many ways to add flavor. Before you even open that can, Politte recommends cooking with aromatics: "Sauté onions or garlic before adding the beans." And if you're thinking about cooking them in just water, think again. He suggests using broth instead. (You can use broth to add flavor to potatoes as well.)

Of course, you can't go wrong with adding some simple seasonings like garlic powder, chili powder, or cumin. And don't forget the fat! Everything is better with a little butter or olive oil for richness, Politte says. Finally, before serving, he suggests adding a touch of acidity with "vinegar or lemon juice to brighten the flavor."