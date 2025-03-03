The Mistake You're Probably Making With Canned Beans
Canned beans are a pantry staple for good reason: They're affordable, convenient, and packed with protein and fiber. There's so much to love about these legumes, provided you know how to use them correctly. Chef John Politte, host of the YouTube series "It's Only Food," has plenty of advice for when to rinse, dealing with the sodium content, and, most importantly, how to properly season your beans (as well as other common canned bean mistakes).
Sometimes canned beans are too salty, sometimes they're too bland. If there's too much sodium for your taste, Politte offers three remedies: rinse, balance, and/or add water. You can rinse the beans under cold water, or dilute the salt by cooking the beans with extra water. He also suggests balancing the flavors by "mix[ing] in unsalted broth, potatoes, or extra vegetables." If your beans are too bland, there's no need to fret, as there are many ways to add flavor. Before you even open that can, Politte recommends cooking with aromatics: "Sauté onions or garlic before adding the beans." And if you're thinking about cooking them in just water, think again. He suggests using broth instead. (You can use broth to add flavor to potatoes as well.)
Of course, you can't go wrong with adding some simple seasonings like garlic powder, chili powder, or cumin. And don't forget the fat! Everything is better with a little butter or olive oil for richness, Politte says. Finally, before serving, he suggests adding a touch of acidity with "vinegar or lemon juice to brighten the flavor."
Should you rinse your beans?
When it comes to using or discarding the gloopy liquid they're packaged in, Chef John Politte has some simple advice: "Rinse beans if you want to lower the salt content. Rinsing also removes thick, starchy liquid that can make dishes heavier."
As for the variety of bean, he recommends rinsing chickpeas and white beans to remove the "tinny taste." But when it comes to black beans and kidney beans, you can go either way. Politte notes, "Rinsing can help, but using the liquid can enhance the dish's flavor." Now, if you've spent any time with a vegan, you know that some of these bean liquids are worth keeping. Aquafaba can be found in most canned beans, but the most common source is chickpeas. Plant-based eaters know this bean juice makes a great egg replacement for meringues and macarons. So if you plan on baking a vegan angel food cake anytime soon, keep that aquafaba in the fridge or freeze it for later.
Canned beans are a fantastically versatile ingredient when used properly. By rinsing, cooking, and seasoning them thoughtfully, you can elevate their flavor and texture while making the most of their nutritional benefits. A few simple tweaks can turn this humble pantry staple into a star ingredient in your meals.