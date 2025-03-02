What Makes Pączki Different From Donuts?

Every year, as Mardi Gras approaches, a delightful Polish pastry called pączki (pronounced "poonch-key") appears in many bakeries around the country. They look like sugar-coated jelly donuts, right up to the fruit jams that ooze out from their sides. Despite how they look, pączki are much richer and denser than your average donut, making them the perfect treats to enjoy during Fat Tuesday and the days surrounding it.

The delicious dough is made with lots of eggs, milk, yeast, high-gluten flour, and butter, which is what makes it so rich. Think of a heavy, enriched brioche dough to get an idea of what it's like. Pączki are also sometimes made with a little alcohol to prevent the dough from absorbing too much oil when it is dropped into the fat for frying.

The centers of these sweets are traditionally filled with plum or rose petal jam, but more modern fancy flavors of pączki might include like citrus curds, chocolate, custards, creams, or fruit jams. Sweet and fluffy, pączki taste like rich donuts — just a bit more special and indulgent.