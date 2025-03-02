Is There Any Point To Braiding Steak?

Most new recipes, we'd imagine, are prompted by cooks looking for a better, easier, or tastier way to make a dish, but others seem to be created strictly for social media likes. While we can't speak to the motivation of the TikTok creator calling himself Max the Meat Guy, we can say that one meat expert is unimpressed by his idea of braiding steak into a meaty challah bread dupe. When we asked Anthony Carron, former chef and CEO of JRS Hospitality (a group whose restaurants include Las Vegas' Alexxa's, Beer Park, and Cheri Rooftop), for his take on the TikTok-viral braided steak, he told us he saw no benefit in it, apart from admitting "It looks kind of cool."

While some commenters on the TikTok video seemed amused by the concept of braided steak, few expressed any real enthusiasm about trying it. It seems the main reason for making such a dish may have been simply to generate some interest and possibly to drum up business for the creator's sideline in selling jerky. As to whether such a steak is ever likely to find its way onto a Carron-curated menu, don't hold your breath. When we asked the chef to name something he'd consider to be a red flag at a steakhouse, he shot back: "If they serve braided beef steaks."