What's The Difference Between Kirsch And Brandy?

Among the many different kinds of alcohol, Kirsch is easily one of the most misunderstood. The clear spirit — which is also known as Kirschwasser — is made from distilling cherries, which contrasts greatly with brandy, the drink of aristocrats. Even though the two alcohols are often considered interchangeable by many, brandy is specifically made by distilling wine rather than distilling any individual fruit or ingredient. In fact, even cherry brandy, rather than emanating from the fermentation of cherries, is created by infusing brandy with cherries after its distillation. Thus, the two alcohols are created in fundamentally different ways.

Furthermore, while Kirsch and brandy typically have relatively similar alcohol proofs — that being 90-100 proof for Kirschwasser and anywhere from 70-120 proof for brandy — the way that both alcohols taste is also drastically different. While cherry brandy typically has a noticeable sweetness to it, Kirsch's cherry flavor comes in a more sour and bitter form, as the spirit is typically made specifically from sour cherries rather than their sweeter alternatives.