The Pricey Disney Dining Plan That Disney World Lovers Call A Trap

Again, it shouldn't be surprising that you'll be paying a pretty penny at Disney World. After all, this resort is home to California Grill and its $138 cocktail. However, the sheer lack of flexibility involved in the Disney Dining Plan means it is both exuberantly priced and not an ideal choice for those wanting to experience every restaurant in the area. As some restaurants, like Cinderella's Royal Table, actually require customers to burn through two table service credits per person, people are likely to feel worried about running out of meals on their vacation when using the Disney Dining Plan. When taking into account the fact that an adult dinner at Cinderella's Royal Table costs $88 plus tax and tip (the latter of which you still need to pay out of pocket while using the plan), even the additional daily benefits that the plan offers are unlikely to make up for spending two table service credits at once. Chances are, you'd be better off paying for the meal out of your own pocket.

Really, the only way to get your money's worth from the Disney Dining Plan is by choosing the priciest entrées from restaurants that don't demand two credits on every day of your stay. Most people simply aren't interested in doing this. Plus, if you somehow find that you haven't used up each of your daily allowances by the end of your trip, there is no way of redeeming the excess allowance; the money you put into it will be lost forever.