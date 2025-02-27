Here's Why Stanley Has A Mythical Bear As A Mascot
How popular are Stanley cups these days? They have the same name as one of the most iconic trophies in all of sports, and yet when you hear the phrase "Stanley cup," your mind will probably go to those giant, handled to-go mugs before it goes to the hockey trophy (of course, our Canadian readers might disagree). Although the Stanley brand has been around for over a hundred years, it spent most of its existence as just one thermos-selling company among many. Then, the brand launched an extra-large product that garnered significant support from influencers, creating frenzies on social media. With multicolored options selling out, the media craze made the Stanley cup a hot commodity over the past five years.
One may wonder why the famous brand has a logo of a bear with wings. Either in its previous incarnation as a company providing thermoses to pilots in World War II or in its current form as a lifestyle obsession, it doesn't seem to be a natural fit for Stanley. Well, the answer has to do with a number of tall tales that make their way back to the brand, many of which involve a bear. Exactly how truthful these stories are is up for debate, which explains why Stanley decided to put wings on the handsome fellow.
Many Stanley owners have run-ins with bears -- supposedly
For most of Stanley's existence, it was a drinkware company selling thermoses, many of which were brought along on hiking expeditions and camping trips. The company received plenty of mail over the years, often consisting of wild (and dubiously truthful) tall tales about the Stanley owner's run-in with a wild bear. Sometimes, the bear would come up to the campfire for a curious sniff; other times, the owner would even claim to swing or throw their cup at the animal. While it should go without saying, please don't do this. If a determined bear breaks into a locked car for your food, a limited edition "Wicked" cup isn't going to stop them.
These tales came along so often that the company decided to honor them in their own way: with a mythical bear with magnificent wings and a crown perched atop its head — about as real as most of the bears in those stories likely were. Oh, and if you're curious, his name is Stan because, well, why wouldn't it be?