Here's Why Stanley Has A Mythical Bear As A Mascot

How popular are Stanley cups these days? They have the same name as one of the most iconic trophies in all of sports, and yet when you hear the phrase "Stanley cup," your mind will probably go to those giant, handled to-go mugs before it goes to the hockey trophy (of course, our Canadian readers might disagree). Although the Stanley brand has been around for over a hundred years, it spent most of its existence as just one thermos-selling company among many. Then, the brand launched an extra-large product that garnered significant support from influencers, creating frenzies on social media. With multicolored options selling out, the media craze made the Stanley cup a hot commodity over the past five years.

One may wonder why the famous brand has a logo of a bear with wings. Either in its previous incarnation as a company providing thermoses to pilots in World War II or in its current form as a lifestyle obsession, it doesn't seem to be a natural fit for Stanley. Well, the answer has to do with a number of tall tales that make their way back to the brand, many of which involve a bear. Exactly how truthful these stories are is up for debate, which explains why Stanley decided to put wings on the handsome fellow.