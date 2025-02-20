Here's How To Win Nathan's Famous Canned New York Tap Water

The water itself, known officially as New York's Famous Tap Water, is just that — tap water from New York. Coming from 19 reservoirs and three controlled lakes in Upstate New York, it has long been said that NYC's tap water improves the taste of the city's signature dishes, like bagels and pizza. Although that theory has been repeatedly disproven (and even if it does help, the mineral content of any water can be reproduced), Nathan's Famous is willing to suggest that the New York tap water will bring you a taste of the city all the same.

In an interview with Food & Wine, Annabelle Gladfelter, brand manager for Smithfield Foods — the sole licensee of Nathan's Famous — explained the thinking behind the special promotion. "New York tap water is renowned for its role in the state's iconic food culture, and if you want to try boiling your Nathan's Famous the true 100% New York way, you'll need New York tap water," Gladfelter explained, "that's why we've canned it."

So, while it'll be hard to get your hands on, winning New York's Famous Tap Water could give your boiled hot dogs a slightly different — and potentially enhanced — taste. Even if it ultimately doesn't change the taste whatsoever, the free hot dogs that come with it might make it worth taking a few minutes out of your day to enter the 23-hour and 59-minute-long sweepstakes.