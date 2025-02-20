Here's How To Win Nathan's Famous Canned New York Tap Water
Have you ever wanted to taste a boiled hot dog the New York way? Well, now you might be able to try one from the comfort of your own home, as Nathan's Famous — a New York-based brand known both for their sausages and their Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest – has announced they will be shipping canned tap water, sourced directly from New York, to consumers across the country.
Now, to the displeasure of those of you hoping to pick up some New York tap water on your way home from work, the canned novelty item will not be sold in stores. Instead, a four-pack of the water — alongside a coupon for a free package of Nathan's Famous Hot Dogs — will be shipped to winners of a one-day sweepstakes that begins later today, February 20th, at 2:20 p.m. EST, and ends tomorrow, February 21st, at 2:19 p.m. EST. Furthermore, the competition will only be available to residents of Alabama, Arizona, Colorado, Delaware, Florida, Indiana, Maryland, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, Ohio, Oregon, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, Washington, and Washington, D.C. To enter, head to nathansfamous.com/nytapwater once the competition opens.
What makes Nathan's Famous New York tap water special?
The water itself, known officially as New York's Famous Tap Water, is just that — tap water from New York. Coming from 19 reservoirs and three controlled lakes in Upstate New York, it has long been said that NYC's tap water improves the taste of the city's signature dishes, like bagels and pizza. Although that theory has been repeatedly disproven (and even if it does help, the mineral content of any water can be reproduced), Nathan's Famous is willing to suggest that the New York tap water will bring you a taste of the city all the same.
In an interview with Food & Wine, Annabelle Gladfelter, brand manager for Smithfield Foods — the sole licensee of Nathan's Famous — explained the thinking behind the special promotion. "New York tap water is renowned for its role in the state's iconic food culture, and if you want to try boiling your Nathan's Famous the true 100% New York way, you'll need New York tap water," Gladfelter explained, "that's why we've canned it."
So, while it'll be hard to get your hands on, winning New York's Famous Tap Water could give your boiled hot dogs a slightly different — and potentially enhanced — taste. Even if it ultimately doesn't change the taste whatsoever, the free hot dogs that come with it might make it worth taking a few minutes out of your day to enter the 23-hour and 59-minute-long sweepstakes.