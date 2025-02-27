The Best Way To Wrap Sandwiches Like They're From The Deli

Wrapping a sandwich is like putting the finishing touches on an already amazing piece of edible art. With a few neat folds, a couple of crisp tucks, and a bit of practice, you'll have the perfect presentation and a dry, airtight storage space until you're ready to devour every bite. Start by stocking up on some quality parchment paper, and thank us later.

To neatly wrap things up, place your sandwich in the center of a large piece of parchment paper. Bring the edges together over the top of the sandwich; fold the edges down and crease to hold. Keep folding and then creasing until you've hit the top of the sandwich. Carefully tuck the top folded paper underneath the sandwich on both sides, and then fold the corners in (think Christmas wrapping) so you're left with two triangles. Gently slide the triangle on the right side underneath the sandwich and repeat on the left side. Congratulations, you've just wrapped your sandwich like a professional.