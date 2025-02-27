The Best Way To Wrap Sandwiches Like They're From The Deli
Wrapping a sandwich is like putting the finishing touches on an already amazing piece of edible art. With a few neat folds, a couple of crisp tucks, and a bit of practice, you'll have the perfect presentation and a dry, airtight storage space until you're ready to devour every bite. Start by stocking up on some quality parchment paper, and thank us later.
To neatly wrap things up, place your sandwich in the center of a large piece of parchment paper. Bring the edges together over the top of the sandwich; fold the edges down and crease to hold. Keep folding and then creasing until you've hit the top of the sandwich. Carefully tuck the top folded paper underneath the sandwich on both sides, and then fold the corners in (think Christmas wrapping) so you're left with two triangles. Gently slide the triangle on the right side underneath the sandwich and repeat on the left side. Congratulations, you've just wrapped your sandwich like a professional.
What's the Best Paper for Wrapping a Sandwich?
When it comes to packaging, there are tons of options to safeguard your sandwich. Parchment paper is the gold standard for cold sammies like a turkey club or white bread classic tomato because of its versatility, flexibility, and ability to compact. Parchment keeps all the delicious sandwich condiments concealed inside and wicks moisture away, so you'll never have to worry about biting into a soggy sandwich. If you're out of parchment paper, use wax paper instead. Wax paper resists moisture, prevents leaks, and folds almost as well as parchment, so it's a great alternative for cold sandos.
Hot sandwiches, like a Philly cheese steak, a cheesy tuna melt, or a saucy meatball sub, require more insulation to keep them warm. Therefore, aluminum foil is the best choice to wrap up your sandwich to lock in heat for as long as possible. Follow the folding instructions above, and call it a wrap.