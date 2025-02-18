Why Your Sandwich Should Have Condiments On More Than Just The Bread

Building a sandwich is like building a house: Both require a strong foundation — and room for fun, quirky details. A sandwich needs a hearty, toasty bread base to gently cradle the proteins and vegetables that are inevitably piled high on top. But a great sandwich also demands space for condiments to roam, meld, drip, and ooze all over — much more than the bread alone allows. If you're building sandwiches that restrict mayo, butter, mustard, ketchup, or any other condiment to just the bread slices, I beg you to reconsider. Otherwise, it's in danger of becoming a sandwich no one wants to eat.

Condiments are the much-needed magical detail that transform your basic bite into a flavor-packed, lip-smacking nosh that leaves you craving more. It's why they belong between layers of sliced cheese, crunchy vegetables, and your favorite proteins. Besides adding acidity, flavor, texture, and tang, condiments play a role in retaining moisture, adding color, and offering an element of surprise. When it comes to condiments, you can never have too many on your sandwich.