What's The Difference Between Korean Hot Dogs And Corn Dogs?

If you've ever had a corn dog, you know the nostalgic joy of biting into a crispy, golden crust and reaching that savory sausage inside. But if you haven't tried a Korean hot dog yet, you're in for a completely different experience. Korean corn dogs, which are just called "hot dogs" in the country, take the idea of a corn dog and turn it into something over-the-top. These are not your average fairground snacks –– they're a whole new world of flavors and textures.

Traditional corn dogs stick to a basic cornmeal batter and beef or pork hot dog (sausage) inside, whereas Korean hot dogs tend to mix things up. The batter is made with flour, giving it a texture that's totally different from the crunchy coating we're used to. Korean hot dogs also don't just make the meat the centerpiece. Sometimes fillings can be cheese, a mix of meat and cheese, or even fish. And, of course, the best part is the variety of toppings your corn dog can have. Noodles, sugar, or kewpie mayo, anyone? Although some travelers may think Korean hot dogs are a little too out there, many travelers embrace the novelty (to delicious results). Thankfully for those of us who want to try something more adventurous, we don't have to pay for a plane ticket to South Korea to try one of their hot dogs. These creative snacks are popping up across the U.S. as well, from local food trucks to dedicated shops. Here's what makes Korean hot dogs so special.