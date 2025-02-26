Why You Should Avoid Walmart When Buying Bologna

If you're planning on buying some bologna at the supermarket today, you might want to think twice about where you shop. Bologna is one of those highly processed meats whose quality can be very high (bougie butcher shop) or very low (mysterious pink slices). This is one lunchtime snack that you don't want to cheap out on. When it comes to budget-friendly grocery shopping, Walmart's Great Value brand can often be a go-to for shoppers looking to save money. However, not all Great Value products are created equal, and two that fall particularly short are the Great Value Beef Bologna and Great Value Thick Cut Bologna. Though these two meats are certainly easy on the wallet, there are many reasons you should skip right over them.

One of the biggest drawbacks to Walmart's bologna is right on the package: its ingredients. For instance, the thick cut version is made with mechanically separated chicken, a common ingredient in canned meats you should avoid. It isn't inherently bad, but it's highly processed and more susceptible to microbial growth and contamination.

Both products include mysterious "flavoring," corn syrup, and salty preservatives like sodium nitrite, which can all be red flags when it comes to sourcing quality deli meat. Corn syrup can raise blood sugar levels, while sodium nitrite has been linked to cancer. While we don't expect the behemoth retail giant to provide grade A beef in its bologna, a processed meat paste is certainly subpar when it comes to making sammies.