Don't Throw Out Your Fish Heads, Cook With Them Instead

For most Americans, the fish's head, collar, and fins are considered waste parts which should be removed and thrown away. According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, this adds to the food waste problem that America is currently suffering from — the FDA estimates that Americans waste 30% to 40% of the food supply. Creating less food waste is one solution, which means cooking fish heads and other parts that are usually cut away from the filet. By cooking with the heads, your household can cut down on food waste while also saving money on the grocery bill. Meanwhile, recipes that include fish heads span the rest of the globe, so you'll also get to explore a whole world of flavor you've been missing.

The fish head is a vital source of meat and flavor everywhere else in the world. Asian, Latin, African, Northern European, Russian, and indigenous cultures worldwide tend not to waste any part of the fish. In fact, the head is often treated as a delicacy. The head has been described as a concentration of sweet flavor in the fish. Fish heads contains fat and collagen that carries the flavor of the fish. They also make it hard to burn while grilling and roasting fish heads. No matter how the heads are cooked, the best way to eat them is like a chicken leg. Just use your hands and mouth to pull the meat off the cheeks, throat, and other parts of the head.