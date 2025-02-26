Anthony Bourdain Never Cracked Eggs In Advance, And For Good Reason

You can probably guess that eating an egg that was cracked in its carton is not a good idea. Even if the egg is still in the carton, and even if the crack is small enough to not let any egg white out, the tiniest of cracks are still susceptible to bacteria and other potentially harmful pathogens entering the egg.

But late food and travel journalist and world-renowned chef Anthony Bourdain also warns against pre-cracking your eggs in batches. When making scrambled eggs or omelets, Bourdain emphasizes the main goal for those dishes is to highlight the eggs, so he emphasizes the importance of using fresh eggs and beating them just before putting them into a hot pan. "You don't want to do it ahead of time and let it sit," he said in a video produced by Insider Tech. "You get this, sort of, odd, greying, stippling effect. ... You don't want that."

His other tips include cracking the eggs on a flat surface because, yes, the way you crack your eggs matters. Bourdain said he cracks them into a dish in which he can beat them before cooking them in a pan. He only uses salt and pepper to season the eggs as a means to showcase them as the de facto star of the dish.