How You Can Turn A Simple Banana Into Chocolate Chip Cookies

If you buy bananas by the bunch, you may know that it always contains a catch-22 in addition to the fruit. A bunch allows you to have a solid amount of fruit in one purchase, but you have to eat through them quickly. If not, you're bound to let one or more ripen too much.

Banana bread can be so good that you can consider it cake — but now it's time to consider it cookies. With just one overripe banana, you can yield a batch of chocolate chip cookies. In addition to their sweet and earthy flavor, they are simple to whip up.

For banana chocolate chip cookies that resemble the texture and flavor of typical cookies, mix a mashed banana with standard cookie ingredients like an egg, brown sugar, flour, and (of course) chocolate chips, and then bake until golden. Just as you can take your banana bread to the next level with add-ins like various nuts, you can toss the same additions into banana chocolate chip cookies as well.