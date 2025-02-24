Whatever Happened To Starbucks' Ice Cream?

While it lasted longer than the fabled Starbucks soda brand Fizzio, Starbucks' ice cream's existence feels like a blip in the chain's long history. The store's choice to pursue other chilly ventures has been met with mixed reactions in the years since. Beyond the 2023 debut of Starbucks' frozen lemonade, Starbucks' grand return to ice cream following the 2013 discontinuation of their store-bought products came in 2017 when the chain announced it would be experimenting with affogatos. A beloved Italian dessert that mixes espresso directly with either ice cream or gelato, affogatos felt like just the thing to satisfy the ice cream craving of diehard Starbucks fans. However, there was (and still is) one big problem: The treat is only available at Starbucks Reserve locations, of which there are only three in the United States.

So, lovers of both Starbucks and ice cream remain without many official options as far as the combination of both treats. While there are ways to make an affogato at home — with Starbucks' website having its own tutorial on how to do so — we are otherwise left craving that delicious blend of coffee and chilled creamy goodness that Starbucks once served at grocery stores across the country.