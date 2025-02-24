Here's Exactly How You Should Store Soju For Tasty Sips

As Korea's most popular alcoholic drink, soju is inseparable from the country's food culture and social life. There are plenty of things to know about soju, but one of the most important is how it should be stored. When unopened, soju can be stored in a dark place at either room temperature or in the fridge. However, the drink should always be served cold to optimize its flavor, since it doesn't taste good when it's warm.

Soju has an ABV (alcohol by volume) of 12% to 40%, though most bottles are usually at somewhere around 20%. The cold temperature helps mitigate the strong alcohol taste of the first sip and keep a smooth aftertaste. This is particularly true with flavored soju (which we don't actually recommend), since it usually has artificial fruit flavors that can become overly sweet and overpowering when the drink is warm.

If you're buying the spirit to enjoy at home, make sure that you put it in the fridge right away. This will ensure that the drink is ready whenever you want to enjoy it. Most liquor stores that sell soju will have cold bottles in the fridge that are ready for consumption. In case your soju is warm when you want to drink it, give it at least an hour in the fridge before serving. Or do as you would with drinks like Champagne or beer, and put it in the freezer for 20 minutes to chill it faster.