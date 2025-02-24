The Discontinued Jersey Mike's Treat That Deserves A Comeback

Jersey Mike's is known for its absolutely delicious submarine sandwiches, but its menu has been known to expand beyond just their most popular offering. In fact, once upon a time, you could find many people who would go to their local Jersey Mike's with the sole intention of getting a Decadent Cookie, the five billion-dollar sandwich chain's beloved sweet treat that has since been replaced.

The Decadent Cookie, which came in either regular or large, was a treat that truly stood the test of time, with countless people taking to the internet upon their realization that it was replaced with the simply-named Chocolate Chunk Cookie. And, frankly, we here at The Takeout agree: The new cookies you'll find across the United States don't hit the same way the old ones do. In fact, of the many great discontinued Jersey Mike's menu items, ranging from the chain's meatball sub to their Boston clam chowder, the Decadent Cookie stands above the rest as the one we need back more than any other due to its uniquely delicious taste.