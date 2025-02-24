The Discontinued Jersey Mike's Treat That Deserves A Comeback
Jersey Mike's is known for its absolutely delicious submarine sandwiches, but its menu has been known to expand beyond just their most popular offering. In fact, once upon a time, you could find many people who would go to their local Jersey Mike's with the sole intention of getting a Decadent Cookie, the five billion-dollar sandwich chain's beloved sweet treat that has since been replaced.
The Decadent Cookie, which came in either regular or large, was a treat that truly stood the test of time, with countless people taking to the internet upon their realization that it was replaced with the simply-named Chocolate Chunk Cookie. And, frankly, we here at The Takeout agree: The new cookies you'll find across the United States don't hit the same way the old ones do. In fact, of the many great discontinued Jersey Mike's menu items, ranging from the chain's meatball sub to their Boston clam chowder, the Decadent Cookie stands above the rest as the one we need back more than any other due to its uniquely delicious taste.
Why Jersey Mike's Decadent Cookie stood out above the rest
Now, allow me to set the record straight: the current cookies that Jersey Mikes has to offer, both the Snickerdoodle and the aforementioned Chocolate Chunk Cookie, are serviceable treats that can satisfy your cookie craving. However, when compared to the Decadent Cookies, they simply cannot compete. Not only were the Decadent Cookies larger, but they also had three different kinds of chocolate in their makeup to put them on par with even the most delicious homemade chocolate cookie recipe at your disposal. The Decadent Cookies were a can't-miss fixture of your Jersey Mike's order, utilizing chocolate chunks, chocolate chips, and miniature Hershey's Kisses.
Luckily, online posts discussing the differences between the store's former cookies and those currently offered shed some light on the Decadent Cookies' true identity. In the event that Jersey Mike's doesn't listen to our pleas to bring back the old chocolate chip cookies, the product can still be found elsewhere. David's Cookies still makes and sells the Triple Chocolate Decadent Cookies that used to be found at the sandwich shop.