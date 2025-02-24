How To Use Wood Chips To Give Steak A Smoky Flavor On The Grill
A common misconception about smoking meat is that it requires a full-blown smoker, several hours, and keen attention. However, it's possible to get a robust, smoky flavor by just using a grill. Christie Vanover, head cook, award-winning competitive pitmaster for Girls Can Grill, and grand champion of Food Network's "BBQ Brawl," shared her method for imparting a smoky flavor to grilled steaks with The Takeout.
Vanover, who shares loads of barbecue tips on her Instagram, recommends first lighting the coals and allowing them to preheat. "Then, just before adding your steaks, add a handful of dry wood chips to the coals," she explained. "As soon as they start to smoke, add your steaks and close the grill lid." Make sure to fully close the lid, since Vanover notes that the contained space restricts oxygen and allows the wood and steaks to smoke. "When it's time to flip the steak, add another handful of chips, if you want more smoke."
The reverse sear method
Luckily, there are other ways to impart the beautiful flavors of wood smoke into a hunk of steak while also enjoying that perfect crust. And, to do that, Christie Vanover suggests employing a reverse sear. To start, cook the steak over indirect heat — using the smoke from wood chips, for instance. "Once it reaches an internal temperature of 110 degrees Fahrenheit, move the steak over high direct heat and continue cooking it to your desired doneness," she says. Flip the steak incrementally to ensure an even sear on both sides. Vanover's wood chips of choice for smoking are red oak, post oak, or hickory.
Whether or not you're ready to take your barbecue game up a notch with a smoker, you can still easily make a smoker using your grill. It requires some preparation that involves the strategic placement of coals and wood chips, but it's totally doable — and both of Vanover's smoking tips are applicable to grill-smokers.