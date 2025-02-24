How To Use Wood Chips To Give Steak A Smoky Flavor On The Grill

A common misconception about smoking meat is that it requires a full-blown smoker, several hours, and keen attention. However, it's possible to get a robust, smoky flavor by just using a grill. Christie Vanover, head cook, award-winning competitive pitmaster for Girls Can Grill, and grand champion of Food Network's "BBQ Brawl," shared her method for imparting a smoky flavor to grilled steaks with The Takeout.

Vanover, who shares loads of barbecue tips on her Instagram, recommends first lighting the coals and allowing them to preheat. "Then, just before adding your steaks, add a handful of dry wood chips to the coals," she explained. "As soon as they start to smoke, add your steaks and close the grill lid." Make sure to fully close the lid, since Vanover notes that the contained space restricts oxygen and allows the wood and steaks to smoke. "When it's time to flip the steak, add another handful of chips, if you want more smoke."