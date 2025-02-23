Are There Any Restaurants In The Eiffel Tower?

Paris certainly has no shortage of bistros, brasseries, and cafés — in fact, the challenge for most tourists is deciding which iconic Paris restaurant to visit (Anthony Bourdain had a suggestion for that). One surprising option that you might not consider is the Eiffel Tower, which has been home to restaurants since its opening in 1889. Gustave Eiffel, the French civil engineer (and namesake) who helped build the Iron Lady, designed the tower not only to show off France's technological skills, but also to be a hub of culture and leisure, which included dining establishments. The tower was created specifically for the 1889 World's Fair in Paris, and, when it debuted, featured four small restaurants on the first level, each serving a different cuisine.

These early restaurants were nothing like the Michelin-starred ones to come later. The four wooden pavilions were all on the first floor and could each hold 500 people, necessary for all the visitors who were clamoring to experience the world's tallest structure at the time. As the Tower's popularity grew, its first floor was completely remodeled for the International Exhibition in 1937. In the 1980s, it underwent another transformation to become two gourmet restaurants: "La Belle France" and "Le Parisien." After a few more reinventions (including a hot air balloon-themed brasserie), the first floor was renovated yet again into today's Madame Brasserie, which opened in 2022. Meanwhile, on the second floor, the Tower's venture into fine dining has been going on since 1983, with the opening of the high-end Jules Verne.