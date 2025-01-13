The Restaurant Seafood Lovers Should Flock To, According To Anthony Bourdain

Paris is home to some of the world's finest chefs. Anthony Bourdain is one of the most revered voices in international foods. Put the two together, and you get something you can trust.

In his first episode of "No Reservations," Bourdain featured his Parisian hotspots, one of which he likened to the Eiffel Tower, classifying it as a necessary visit. Le Dôme Café, located at the intersection of the touristy bohemian neighborhood of the 6th arrondissement and the residential yet vibrant 14th, was Bourdain's favorite restaurant in the French capital. The restaurant — which has a deep-rooted history in Parisian lifestyle — serves high-quality seafood amid an upscale French ambiance. The Plateau du Dôme, or le Dôme platter, is one of the establishment's pièces de résistance, which layers one crab, eight king prawns, 18 oysters of three different types, sea snails, and shrimp over shards of ice.

Because of Le Dôme's significance to the city's culture and dining scene, it has become a sought-after spot for many tourists. Other public figures were also known to have frequented the classic French bistro, catapulting its name to worldwide audiences. In his posthumous memoir titled "A Moveable Feast," Ernest Hemingway mentioned visiting Le Dôme, depicting it as a literary, artistic, and social hub of Paris in the 1920s, particularly for expatriates. On your next Parisian getaway, take a lunch break at Le Dôme, order a le Dôme platter in Bourdain's honor and a martini à la Hemingway.