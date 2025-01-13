The Restaurant Seafood Lovers Should Flock To, According To Anthony Bourdain
Paris is home to some of the world's finest chefs. Anthony Bourdain is one of the most revered voices in international foods. Put the two together, and you get something you can trust.
In his first episode of "No Reservations," Bourdain featured his Parisian hotspots, one of which he likened to the Eiffel Tower, classifying it as a necessary visit. Le Dôme Café, located at the intersection of the touristy bohemian neighborhood of the 6th arrondissement and the residential yet vibrant 14th, was Bourdain's favorite restaurant in the French capital. The restaurant — which has a deep-rooted history in Parisian lifestyle — serves high-quality seafood amid an upscale French ambiance. The Plateau du Dôme, or le Dôme platter, is one of the establishment's pièces de résistance, which layers one crab, eight king prawns, 18 oysters of three different types, sea snails, and shrimp over shards of ice.
Because of Le Dôme's significance to the city's culture and dining scene, it has become a sought-after spot for many tourists. Other public figures were also known to have frequented the classic French bistro, catapulting its name to worldwide audiences. In his posthumous memoir titled "A Moveable Feast," Ernest Hemingway mentioned visiting Le Dôme, depicting it as a literary, artistic, and social hub of Paris in the 1920s, particularly for expatriates. On your next Parisian getaway, take a lunch break at Le Dôme, order a le Dôme platter in Bourdain's honor and a martini à la Hemingway.
More of Bourdain's Parisian recommendations
Anthony Bourdain was a man of strict opinion — and his high opinion of Paris remained constant. Praise from Bourdain is never something to overlook, and in a culinary-rich city overflowing with some of the world's greatest chefs, his opinion holds even more weight. Some of his Parisian recommendations lack the glitz and glamor that the image of Paris relays to foreigners. Many of his favorite spots reflect authentic Parisian cuisine and culture.
The style of traditional French restaurants inspired Brasserie Les Halles, where Bourdain was famously executive chef (and for which he named his "Les Halles Cookbook"). That experience may point to why many of his go-to spots in the French capital were brasseries and bistros. Other than Le Dôme, Bourdain recommended tourists visiting Paris stop at Bistrot Paul Bert, le Chateaubriand, and Chez Robert et Louise. Each celebrates authentic French cooking, and the latter spotlights traditional yet less common dishes like boudin noir and fromage de tête (which translates to "head cheese," if you've ever wondered what that is). Diverging from the rigidity of French cuisine, Bourdain also championed Le Baratin, a restaurant that pulls inspiration from tradition while taking on a forward-looking approach by offering new-age, biodynamic wines.