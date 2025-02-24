Elevate Your Everyday Eggs With A Simple Plate Trick

You know the line: The quick "Careful, the plate's hot!" as your server hands you a steaming platter of bacon and eggs. It's a restaurant standby. But what's the deal with all the hot plates, anyway?

When you serve food at home, the plate is usually cool — but maybe it shouldn't be. Sometimes, the hot plate is a byproduct of the cooking process; For example, a chef might pop a plated sandwich under a broiler to melt the cheese. But some restaurants intentionally serve food on hot plates, too. A hot plate keeps the food warm while you eat, ensuring that the food doesn't go cold by the time you finish the meal.

Just as freezing your glass elevates a cocktail, warming plates at home can turn everyday offerings into a restaurant-quality meal. And for foods like scrambled eggs — where temperature makes the difference between delicious and revolting — it's a game changer. After all, even the fluffiest scrambled eggs taste unpleasant when they're served cold.