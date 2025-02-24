Why You Shouldn't Buy Pre-Shredded Carrots For Carrot Cake

Carrot cake is the perfect blend of sweet carrot flavors and warm spices combined with creamy cream cheese frosting. Its tender and moist crumb and perfect melt-in-your-mouth texture makes this cake delightfully moreish. The best part about carrot cake is that it's appropriate for any skill level — in fact, grating the carrots is probably the hardest part. Which is why you might think a pre-shredded pack is a smart hack. But think again.

Sandy Folsom, School Director at the Wilton Sweet Studio, tells the Takeout that you should avoid using pre-shredded carrots in carrot cake recipes. "Pre-shredded carrots do not contain the same moisture level as freshly grated, so [they] could leave your cake on the drier side," she says. "As carrot cake is already a dense cake, you want to make sure that you balance out that denseness with the proper amount of moisture." Pre-shredded carrots are often shredded in bigger pieces and dried out to last longer, which is why you risk being left with a tougher cake.