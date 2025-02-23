Peppermint Vs Spearmint: What's The Actual Difference?

It might seem like all mint is created equal. After all, when you pick up a package of it at the grocery store, it's almost always labeled as "mint," regardless of the fact that there are actually about 30 different species of the flavorful plant. While chocolate mint and pineapple mint (Yes, they exist) are certainly intriguing, it's peppermint and spearmint that get the most attention in the culinary world. This is because these are typically the two varietals that are sold in stores, plus, they happen to be popular flavors of chewing gum (even though chewing gum sales seem to be on the decline).

Still, peppermint and spearmint have their differences. The two appear almost identical, but upon closer inspection, you'll notice that the underside of spearmint leaves are a little bit fuzzy and the stems are light green. Peppermint stems, on the other hand, have a darker, almost purple color to them. As far as the flavor of these mints go, peppermint has a much more pronounced mint flavor due to the fact that it contains more menthol than spearmint. This gives peppermint a cooler sensation in the mouth, as well. Spearmint has .5% menthol (compared to peppermint's whopping 40%), lending a milder tastes that's even a little sweet. While you can certainly use these two mints interchangeably, they are each best utilized in specific dishes.