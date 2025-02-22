How To Prevent Chocolate From Seizing (And How To Fix It When It Does)

Melting chocolate is a necessary step in many recipes, whether you're making brownies, tempering it for decorations, or coating strawberries in melted chocolate. You can melt chocolate with a double boiler or use Ina Garten's trick for tempering chocolate, both of which are great methods. But even then, things can go wrong. And the most common pitfall which most of us are familiar with is our chocolate seizing up. Since grainy, lumpy chocolate is quite literally the opposite of what we want, knowing how to avoid this is key.

The most important rule is actually quite simple: You need to keep the chocolate away from water at all costs. Make sure the bowl and any utensils you're using are thoroughly dried, and be very careful if melting chocolate near a water source. Don't use wooden utensils as they can hold onto moisture — silicone is better.

Covering the bowl is also not advised, as the condensation can come into contact with the chocolate. Water or moisture is the main reason that chocolate seizes, and even a tiny drop of water will make it grainy. But the good news is that even if it does seize, there are steps you can take to recover it.