Why Is It Called Chock Full O' Nuts When It's Just Coffee?

We're usually pretty good at dealing with figurative food names. We understand, unlike '00s era Jessica Simpson, that Chicken of the Sea is tuna (our eighth-favorite brand, in fact) and not chicken, and we know that Bundt pan favorite angel food cake isn't made from actual celestial beings. (Angels are far too expensive, and the artificial flavoring is pretty much identical to the real thing.) But, one brand that often trips shoppers up is Chock Full o' Nuts. Not only is it not a brand of nuts — it's a well-known brand of coffee — the original blend doesn't contain so much as a trace of nuts. Some people with nut allergies, while they wait for Xolair to make it through FDA regulations, even avoid buying the brand altogether, just to be safe.

So, why does a coffee brand have this name? Well, because once upon a time, before it started selling coffee, Chock Full o' Nuts did, in fact, sell nuts — then the Great Depression hit and the company had to pivot.