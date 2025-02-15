Yes, You Can Add People To A Costco Membership

If you've ever been on the receiving end of a friend's "Can you take me to Costco?" text, you've probably wondered if there's a way to make life easier for both of you. The good news is, yes, you can add people to your Costco membership, but it's not as simple as just lending your card to anyone who wants to buy a giant lasagna. There are rules because, of course, Costco has rules for everything, from how many Costco bakery croissants you can get for a reasonable price to whether you're allowed to buy a food court pizza without a membership.

While the warehouse giant is generous with its bulk bargains, it's also very clear on who can officially tag along as a cardholder and who has to stick to begging for a ride. So, how many people can actually be on one membership — and is there a way to finesse the system? Let's break down Costco's guest policy before you start signing up your entire extended family.