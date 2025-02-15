Yes, You Can Add People To A Costco Membership
If you've ever been on the receiving end of a friend's "Can you take me to Costco?" text, you've probably wondered if there's a way to make life easier for both of you. The good news is, yes, you can add people to your Costco membership, but it's not as simple as just lending your card to anyone who wants to buy a giant lasagna. There are rules because, of course, Costco has rules for everything, from how many Costco bakery croissants you can get for a reasonable price to whether you're allowed to buy a food court pizza without a membership.
While the warehouse giant is generous with its bulk bargains, it's also very clear on who can officially tag along as a cardholder and who has to stick to begging for a ride. So, how many people can actually be on one membership — and is there a way to finesse the system? Let's break down Costco's guest policy before you start signing up your entire extended family.
Who can be added and how it works
Costco allows each Primary Member to add one free household cardholder, as long as they live at the same address. This means if you're married, have a roommate, or even a parent living with you, you can share the membership without any extra fees, but yes, they check ID before issuing the card. However, if you want to add someone who doesn't share your address, things get trickier. Business Memberships allow additional cardholders for a fee, but the number of additional members depends on the specific membership type. Costco sets firm rules on how many people can be on each account, ensuring that bulk savings don't get too out of hand.
If your goal is to get someone inside without adding them to your membership, there's another way: Costco's guest policy allows members to bring up to two guests per visit, though only the cardholder can actually pay at checkout. This means if you were hoping to sneak in a friend and let them pay for their own 40-pound bag of rice, think again. But at least they can still browse the Costco food court, marvel at the secrets behind its most beloved items, and try a few freebies while they wait for you to check out.
What about the loopholes?
For those who want to share a membership without sharing an address, there are some creative (but technically not official) options. One common workaround? Gift cards. Costco Cash Cards allow non-members to shop without a membership, making them an easy way to let friends or family members enjoy bulk savings without having to add them to your account. Another strategy is upgrading to an Executive Membership, which comes with perks and an annual cashback bonus, though you'll need to spend quite a bit to make the added cost worthwhile. You can also shop with someone else and have them send you their portion of the final cost after it's all paid for and in the car; this is also a great option to save by getting large quantities of toilet paper and dividing it amongst two households.
Ultimately, yes, you can add people to a Costco membership, but Costco keeps things strict to prevent abuse of its system. Whether you're adding a household member, using guest privileges, or finding creative ways to let a friend in on the savings, just make sure you're following the rules or at least not getting caught breaking them. And hey, in the worst-case scenario, at least they can still grab a hot dog and wonder why Costco's food court options are different in Taipei than in your hometown.