Ina Garten Has A Better Way To Store Your Knives

Keeping your knives stored in a knife block is certainly a tidy and convenient way to keep your knives accessible, but it's not the only form of knife storage. Some people argue that knife blocks have a number of issues, including the way they can harbor bacteria, as well as taking up vital counter space. But, honestly, if Ina Garten is still using one, then it's perfectly acceptable (so long as those blades are upside down). Still, if you're looking outside the block, so to speak, there are plenty of other options to explore.

Magnetic strips that attach to the wall are a showy way to keep your knives in place. Powerful magnets adhere to your steel blades and keep them locked in until you reach out and grab one. You can use it for your own selection of different knives, rather than being restricted by the size of the slots in a wooden block. Magnetic knife racks are similar, except these are designed to sit on your counter. They look a bit like a countertop cookbook holder, but stand straight up instead of at an angle. You'll want to keep both of these out of reach of little hands, however. This is just one of many knife safety tips, including one inspired by Kendall Jenner.

Drawer knife organizers keep your blades in place while resting in pull-out drawers. Some of the best ones include cork dividers, which cushion each blade and protect them from dulling. Finally, for chefs or anyone who transports their own cooking tools, there are knife carrying bags and knife rolls. Knives are placed in individual pockets inside and the whole bag folds up, making it easy to carry.