Did JFK Really Tell A Crowd He Was Proud To Be A Jelly Donut?

Over 250 years of American history, there have been plenty of legendary presidential gaffes. There was the time Gerald Ford stated that there was no Soviet domination of Eastern Europe, instantly torpedoing his foreign policy cred; there was the time Ronald Reagan's joke caught on a hot mic threatened to turn the Cold War hot; and who could ever forget George W. Bush's "fool me once, shame on — shame on you. Fool me — you can't get fooled again" moment? But one of the most famous gaffes in presidential history wasn't a gaffe at all. It was a serious, well-received bit of rhetoric that, over the years, turned into a joke based on a word for a jelly donut.

The story goes that John F. Kennedy, delivering a speech in 1963 to a crowd in West Berlin, tried to show solidarity by saying in German "ich bin ein Berliner", or "I am a Berliner" — only to be met with laughter from the audience. He then learned that "Berliner" referred not to a person from Berlin, but to a jelly donut — a humiliating mistake, and surely the worst thing that could possibly happen to John F. Kennedy in 1963.

This is, of course, an absurd fiction. For one thing, JFK would obviously be a Boston Cream donut (not to be confused with a Bavarian), not jelly. For another, nobody in Germany would have taken "Berliner" to mean "jelly donut."