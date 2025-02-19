Wondering What To Pair With Crab Dip? We've Got You Covered

Every dip needs good flavor, fresh ingredients, and a generous sprinkle of salt. But the secret to a great dip lies in its chameleon-like versatility. Crab dip is one of the most functional, flavorful snack dips because it pairs well with pretty much anything. The sweet chunks of crab meat, velvety-smooth cream cheese, fresh herbs, and a splash of hot sauce create a dynamic, adaptable dip. The toughest part is selecting your dippers.

Remember, a dipper should be hearty enough to support your dip and add a little crunch without overpowering the dip. Celery sticks (also called celery ribs), carrot sticks, bell pepper sticks, and cucumber slices provide sturdy support, and an audible crunch, and let crab dip shine. Heartier options, like crisp multigrain crackers, gluten-free seed crackers, salty Triscuits, or buttery Ritz crackers will have the same effect. And you can't go wrong with homemade crostinis, mini Naan breads, or warm slices of sourdough or rye bread.