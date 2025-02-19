Wondering What To Pair With Crab Dip? We've Got You Covered
Every dip needs good flavor, fresh ingredients, and a generous sprinkle of salt. But the secret to a great dip lies in its chameleon-like versatility. Crab dip is one of the most functional, flavorful snack dips because it pairs well with pretty much anything. The sweet chunks of crab meat, velvety-smooth cream cheese, fresh herbs, and a splash of hot sauce create a dynamic, adaptable dip. The toughest part is selecting your dippers.
Remember, a dipper should be hearty enough to support your dip and add a little crunch without overpowering the dip. Celery sticks (also called celery ribs), carrot sticks, bell pepper sticks, and cucumber slices provide sturdy support, and an audible crunch, and let crab dip shine. Heartier options, like crisp multigrain crackers, gluten-free seed crackers, salty Triscuits, or buttery Ritz crackers will have the same effect. And you can't go wrong with homemade crostinis, mini Naan breads, or warm slices of sourdough or rye bread.
Selecting crab for your crab dip
Crab is the most important ingredient for crab dip, and there's several options to choose from (except for imitation crab — that's out of the question). Jumbo lump crab meat is delicate in texture and sweet in flavor but only comes from two small side muscles. This makes it the most expensive option, but definitely worth the splurge. Lump crab meat is taken directly from the crab's body. It can withstand mixing from a fork, and has a more neutral taste, so it blends well with the spices and seasonings you add to your dip. Lump crab offers great quality and affordability, and is often sold in small containers in the seafood section of the grocery aisle.
You could also use backfin, which is a mix of leftover crab meat. Backfin is the most economical option and is easy to throw into a dip due to its small pieces. Check with your local fishmonger for the freshest options and recommendations.