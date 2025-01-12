Celery Stalk Vs Celery Rib: Is There A Difference?

Celery is a large vegetable that contains a wealth of nutrients and health benefits including supporting good digestion and reducing inflammation. Its scientific name is Apium graveolens, and it's a member of the Apiaceae or carrot family, along with anise and chervil. Celery is a cool-weather plant that can reach up to 24 inches in height in your garden. It is such a versatile vegetable that it can be used in a variety of dishes from vegetarian gravy to tuna salad. (And, of course, it makes up part of every kid's favorite healthy snack, ants on a log.)

Celery stalk and rib seem like interchangeable terms but they actually refer to different things. The stalk refers to the entire bunch of celery that extends out from the base of the plant, while the individual sticks of celery are the plant ribs. Many of us incorrectly refer to the rib as a stalk but a rib by any other name will still taste as crunchy.