Celery Stalk Vs Celery Rib: Is There A Difference?
Celery is a large vegetable that contains a wealth of nutrients and health benefits including supporting good digestion and reducing inflammation. Its scientific name is Apium graveolens, and it's a member of the Apiaceae or carrot family, along with anise and chervil. Celery is a cool-weather plant that can reach up to 24 inches in height in your garden. It is such a versatile vegetable that it can be used in a variety of dishes from vegetarian gravy to tuna salad. (And, of course, it makes up part of every kid's favorite healthy snack, ants on a log.)
Celery stalk and rib seem like interchangeable terms but they actually refer to different things. The stalk refers to the entire bunch of celery that extends out from the base of the plant, while the individual sticks of celery are the plant ribs. Many of us incorrectly refer to the rib as a stalk but a rib by any other name will still taste as crunchy.
There are many ribs in a celery stalk
A stalk of celery is made up of many individual celery ribs, and the number of ribs in a stalk varies (though 7-9 ribs in a stalk is around average). Celery ribs can be soaked in water before being prepared to take advantage of their ability to transport water to their leaves. Soaking can help give the plant additional hydration and keep it from drying out during storage in your refrigerator. I like to store vegetables like celery from my garden in what I refer to as " bowl bouquets" — leaf side up in a large bowl of water in my fridge. It's the same idea as placing a bouquet of fresh flowers in a water-filled vase. The water helps keep vegetables and fresh herbs hydrated until it's time to use them.
Recipes that call for celery usually refer to the rib of the vegetable. It's important to know the terminology and measure the right amount for your dish. The large stalks can be cumbersome to process, so celery is an ingredient you may prefer to chop and proportion for recipes in advance.