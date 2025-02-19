Does Ginger Ale Have Caffeine In It?

Ginger ale is refreshing and sweet, and it is always that one drink your parents gave you whenever your stomach was upset. If you are sensitive to the stimulant or are watching how much caffeine you drink, you might be wondering if the drink contains any. For those of you who were worried — no, most all ginger ale does not contain caffeine.

There could be the very odd one out, as sometimes specialty drinks can contain caffeine — like Bawls Guarana Ginger, for example. But for the most part, ginger ale is not caffeinated, including the products from companies such as Schweppes, Seagram's, Vernors, and Q Mixers. Some major brands even advertise this fact right on the label. Canada Dry, for example, displays the words "caffeine free" below its logo on its packaging. In any case, it never hurts to check the ingredients list just to be totally sure.